Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom ends emergency after 45 days

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom on Thursday lifted the Emergency imposed in the country 45 days ago. According to a statement from the Maldives government, the announcement of Emergency was precipitated by a constitutional crisis created by two justices of the Supreme Court who "conspired with political actors to violate both the Constitution and standard legal norms and practices in order to illegally overthrow a lawful government." The State of Emergency was annulled after a period of 45 days.
