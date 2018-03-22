JUST IN
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom ends emergency after 45 days

Statement says constitutional crisis was created by 2 Supreme Court judges who 'conspired with political actors to violate Constitution and legal norms and practices to illegally overthrow the govt'

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

President Yameen. Photo: Twitter
Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom on Thursday lifted the Emergency imposed in the country 45 days ago. According to a statement from the Maldives government, the announcement of Emergency was precipitated by a constitutional crisis created by two justices of the Supreme Court who "conspired with political actors to violate both the Constitution and standard legal norms and practices in order to illegally overthrow a lawful government." The State of Emergency was annulled after a period of 45 days.
