Malegaon blast: SC to hear accused Prasad Purohit's bail plea on August 14

-
ALSO READ2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Malegaon blast case: Plea filed in SC against bail to Sadhvi Pragya HCs shouldn't allow admissions in colleges lacking approval: SC Brief case: SC irked by high court's 'cryptic' order SC to hear CBSE plea against stay on NEET results today
-
The Supreme Court announced that it will hear the bail plea of Malegaon blast case accused, former Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit on August 14.
A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice R. K. Agrawal and also comprising Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar, decided to hear the bail plea.
The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the bail plea of Lt. Col Purohit.
Lt. Col Purohit then had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order and seeking bail in the case.
Besides Lt. Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case.
.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU