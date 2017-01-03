Malegaon blasts 2008 case: Court allows use of 'secondary evidence'

NIA said that statements of some of the witnesses and some confessional statements were untraceable

The special for NIA cases here on Monday allowed the prosecution to rely on 'secondary evidence' in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, as some of the important documents were not available with the investigating agency.



"The allowed us to lead with secondary evidence," special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said.



NIA told the that statements of some of the witnesses and some confessional statements were untraceable.



With the allowing use of secondary evidence, the prosecution can now rely on copies available with the defence lawyers and the registry when citing these statements, Rasal said.



Twin blasts at Malegaon in North on September 29, 2008, killed seven people and injured around 100 others.

Press Trust of India