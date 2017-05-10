Mallya moved $40 million to children's accounts to beat court's reach: SC

The apex court, which held Mallya guilty of contempt of court,

The transfer of $40 million had received from British firm to his three children reflected the beleaguered businessman's intent to put the funds beyond the reach of the courts, the has said.



The apex court, which held guilty of contempt of court, said the $40 million fund, which was in his control, was completely covered and governed by the judicial orders directing him not to transfer, alienate or dispose of any movable and immovable properties till further orders.



"The explanation that the funds now stand transferred in favour of the trusts over which has no control at all, in fact, aggravates the extent of violation. It is clear that the funds which were in control of have now been sought to be put beyond the reach of the processes of court, which is reflective of the intent," a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Uday Umesh Lalit said.



The bench further said the least that was expected of was to disclose the relevant facts pertaining to receipt and disbursement of $40 million.



As per the details placed before the bench, out of the $40 million, $13,333,331.33 each was transferred to his children Siddartha Mallya, Leena and Tanya in February 2016 on his instructions.



Mallya's counsel had earlier told the that the which came from belonged to his children and not him.



The top has held guilty of contempt for disobeying its orders by not disclosing full particulars of his assets and also violating the orders of the Karnataka High by transferring $40 million received from to his three children.

Press Trust of India