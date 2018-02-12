Mallya's KFA loses case to BOC Aviation in UK court, asked to pay $90 mn

Embattled liquor tycoon has lost another legal battle linked to his now- defunct Airlines after the awarded Singapore-based an estimated USD 90 million in claims.



The latest case involving the 62-year-old businessman, whose extradition case over alleged loan defaults amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores returns to in London on March 16, is related to the leasing of aircraft by Airlines dating back to 2014.



Justice Picken, in a judgment dated February 5 at the and Property Courts of the in London, ruled that "the defendants have no real prospect of successfully defending the claim".



The defendants in the claim brought by in and (Ireland) Ltd have been named as Airlines Ltd and United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd.



"We are pleased with the judgment but would not like to comment further at this stage," said a for in



The legal claim relates to a leasing agreement between Airlines and aircraft leasing company involving four planes, of which three were delivered.