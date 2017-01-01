Mallya snubs Modi's pro-technology rhetoric, questions partiality of ED

Absconding liquor baron on Sunday snubbed Narendra Modi's pro-technology rhetoric and said that he hopes Prime Minister can guarantee that the investigating agencies are impartial and the embrace his calls for use of technology in the new year.

In a series of tweets, Mallya said the prime minister advocates the use of technology while the don't take his words seriously and refuse to use technology.

He also asked the "dynamic, forward thinking, and corruption free" prime minister to guarantee that investigative agencies under his control are fair, impartial and legal.

"In 2017, I would only hope that PM Modi ji's vision can be correctly fairly legally and impartially executed by his government. Our esteemed PM speaks about use of technology even for farmers. Wonder why refuse use of technology," he tweeted.

"Will our dynamic forward thinking corruption free PM care to guarantee that criminal agencies under his control are fair impartial and legal," he added.

The absconding liquor baron is facing loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crores.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who left India last March and is reportedly living in London, is wanted by the (ED). The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have hinted at going hard at the fugitive business tycoon.