Malviya Nagar fire contained after nearly 20-hour-long overnight operation

As a massive fire broke out in a rubber godown in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday evening, Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi 17 chopper were being used to douse the fire even as at least 65 fire tenders were used to contain the fire throughout the operation.

The fire department had received a call around 5 pm and 35 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to contain the fire, a Services officer said.

The IAF was helping in dousing the fire through its 'Bambi Bucket' operation. The chopper took water from Yamuna reservoir and poured it over the fire-ridden godown.

"Around midnight, a request was received at HQ Western Air Command for containing a fire at Malviya Nagar. An MLH class helicopter airborne from Sarsawa did a recce and landed at Palam. Thereafter, the helicopter got airborne with Bambi bucket to contain the fire," a statement by the IAF said.

The fire was initiated from a parked truck, which was loaded with rubber sheet from a godown, near Sant Nirankari school in Malviya Nagar. The fire then spread to the godown, said DCP (South) Romil Baaniya.

No casualties have been reported yet. However, medical teams at Max Saket, Rainbow Child Specialist Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS were put on alert to attend any possible emergency, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged that there were many such illegal godowns and illegal factories which pose similar risks. He also said that the local AAP councillor had complained to SDMC officials, but no action was taken.