Mamata doing politics in Delhi when Bengal is burning: Prakash Javadekar

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over incidents of violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, saying while her state was "burning", she was "doing politics" in the national capital.
Peaceful Ram Navami processions were attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) "thugs" in the state, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.
"Bengal is burning and Mamata is doing politics in Delhi. It is like Nero fiddled while Rome was burning," he said showing alleged pictures of the violence that took place during the processions.
People associated with the TMC were not only targeting innocent devotees of Lord Ram, but they also attacked police personnel, he said.
The minister also showed a picture of a DSP rank official injured in the violence.
The West Bengal government is doing nothing about it, despite so much violence, the Union HRD minister alleged.
Javadekar accused Banerjee of being insensitive towards the state and said that "this attitude of the TMC supremo is an insult to the people's mandate".
"It is also an insult to the chief minister post and an insult to the oath to the constitution," he said.
The West Bengal chief minister is free to do politics and the BJP is quite capable of replying to it, the minister said.
"But one should not do politics on the cost of the state and her constitutional duties," he said.
Erstwhile TMC leader Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP last year, also attacked Banerjee over the law and order situation in the state.
He claimed that she aspires to become the prime minister, but has forgotten her duties as the state's chief minister.
"Instead of discharging her constitutional duties, Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to form a third front," he said.
He also alleged that state-sponsored terrorism was going in the state and said but people in West Bengal want peace and communal harmony.
