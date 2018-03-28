Mamata doing politics in Delhi when Bengal is burning: Prakash Javadekar

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at TMC supremo and over incidents of violence during Navami processions in West Bengal, saying while her state was "burning", she was "doing politics" in the capital.

Peaceful Navami processions were attacked by (TMC) "thugs" in the state, senior BJP told reporters here.

"Bengal is burning and Mamata is doing politics in It is like Nero fiddled while was burning," he said showing alleged pictures of the violence that took place during the processions.

People associated with the TMC were not only targeting innocent devotees of Lord Ram, but they also attacked police personnel, he said.

The also showed a picture of a rank official injured in the violence.

The government is doing nothing about it, despite so much violence, the Union HRD alleged.

Javadekar accused Banerjee of being insensitive towards the state and said that "this attitude of the TMC supremo is an insult to the people's mandate".

"It is also an insult to the post and an insult to the oath to the constitution," he said.

Kolkata: People take part in a candlelight vigil for peace in the state, in Kolkata on Wednesday evening | Photo: PTI

The is free to do politics and the BJP is quite capable of replying to it, the said.

"But one should not do politics on the cost of the state and her constitutional duties," he said.

Erstwhile TMC Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP last year, also attacked Banerjee over the law and order situation in the state.

He claimed that she aspires to become the prime minister, but has forgotten her duties as the state's

"Instead of discharging her constitutional duties, is in to form a third front," he said.

He also alleged that state-sponsored terrorism was going in the state and said but people in want peace and communal harmony.