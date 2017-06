has arrested a 56-year-old man at for allegedly harassing a 44-year-old woman sitting next to him by unzipping his pants and masturbating on an heading to from Hyderabad.

The Hyderabadi woman on Sunday filed a complaint against a man for allegedly mistreating her. After informing the flight attendants about the incident, she got her seats changed

In her complaint, the woman alleged that shortly after she took her seat in the flight, her co-passenger started making obscene gestures at her.

She lodged a formal complaint as soon as the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The man, identified as Rohini resident Ramesh Chand, was arrested under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) of the (IPC) at the Domestic Airport Police Station.



With inputs from ANI