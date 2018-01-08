Man behind viral video flaying Indian medical system gets Rs 50-cr notice

A video attacking Indian doctors for alleged money-making activities by misleading patients hit one million views on YouTube in just 10 days. Vivek Bindra, Delhi-based motivational speaker & corporate trainer and the man behind this video is under attack by various medical associations, including the (IMA).

In a legal notice served on Bindra on Saturday, IMA has sought immediate removal of the 'objectionable' video from and claimed Rs 50 crore as damages for the defamation caused to its members. IMA, which is said to be a body of 0.25 million doctors spread across the country, has also demanded a written apology from Bindra in national newspapers. In case Bindra fails to do these by January 21, IMA will initiate civil and criminal legal proceedings.

Bindra's video, Indian Medical System Ki Asliyat, claims to show how doctors and hospitals loot their patients, how doctors make commissions, and so on. IMA has claimed that doctors have been referred to as killers without any documentary evidence. The notice says Bindra has 'no right to defame the whole doctor fraternity'. It said that Bindra had done so in order to make money, create false sensation and become popular. A notice has also been served on Bindra by the Delhi Medical Association, and an FIR has been filed against him by the

Bindra's video came after two incidents at two leading hospitals in the national capital region -- Fortis and -- where patients are said to have charged been bills of Rs 1.5 million for treating patients. A study by the National (NPPA) last month said Fortis charged a margin of up to 1,700 per cent on consumables and medicines used in treating a seven-year-old patient who subsequently died. Hospitals have denied allegations of overcharging.

Bindra's web site calls him the founder of a Global ACT, a consulting and training academy and it lists top names in automobiles, hospitality, retail and banking as its clients. It also says that Bindra is a for over 500 corporate houses and entrepreneurs and author of more than ten motivational books.