Business Standard

Man clones Gurgaon doctor's Facebook account for illegal organ trade

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the culprit

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against an unidentified man for allegedly using the name of a doctor from a reputed hospital here for illegal organ trade.

The case was registered following a complaint by a neurologist working at the Medanta Hospital who claimed that the accused indulged in the illegal practice on social media.


"Dr Abdul Munim filed a complaint a month ago in Sadar police station. He said that he found the accused's profile on Facebook similar to his own Facebook account. The doctor said that he came across the account in question, when he was chating with his friends on the social networking site," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

The official said the case has been shifted to the cyber crime cell.

Efforts are on to trace the culprit, Kumar added.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 09:08 IST

