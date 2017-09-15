Man detained, offloaded from SpiceJet flight for carrying kitchen knife

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
A passenger was detained and offloaded from the Delhi-Goa SpiceJet flight for carrying a kitchen knife on-board.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the passenger reported to the cabin crew that he had a kitchen knife in his hand baggage.

The aircraft was still on ground when the matter was revealed.

As per the statement issued by the aircraft, as soon as the staff came to know about it, they immediately brought the matter to the attention of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The passenger was later offloaded and handed over to the airport police and the flight was released after necessary checks as per regulatory guidelines.

As per sources, the detained passengers said he wanted to expose security loopholes at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present in the same flight.
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 13:37 IST

