Man held in Delhi's Rohini area with heroin worth Rs 10 mn; case registered

The apprehended person has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

heroin, drugs
Photo: Shutterstock

A man has been apprehended with heroin worth Rs 10 million near the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

"We had received a tip-off that one person will come near BSA Hospital with some drugs. A team apprehended him," a senior police official said.


The apprehended person has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri.

"Total 200 gm of high-quality heroin worth Rs 10 million in the international market has been recovered from his possession," the official added.

Police have also registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 14:44 IST

