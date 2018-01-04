Man held in Delhi's Rohini area with heroin worth Rs 10 mn; case registered

A man has been apprehended with worth Rs 10 million near the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in area, police said on Thursday.



"We had received a tip-off that one person will come near BSA Hospital with some drugs. A team apprehended him," a senior police official said.



The apprehended person has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri."Total 200 gm of high-quality worth Rs 10 million in the international market has been recovered from his possession," the official added.Police have also registered a case under the (NDPS) Act.