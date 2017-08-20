TRENDING ON BS
Man punches, kicks woman at Indore gym for complaining against lewd comment

The woman alleged that the man passed lewd comments to which she objected

ANI  |  New Delhi 




A case of molestation has been registered against a man for assaulting a woman at a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A video surfaced on the social media where the man can be seen punching and kicking the woman at a gym after she complained about his behaviour during the workout.

The accused, Puneet Malviya, a resident of the Mandsaur district thrashed the woman after she complained about him to the trainer.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

The woman alleged that the man passed lewd comments to which she objected and complained to the gym trainer.

The police is investigating the case and trying to trap Puneet, who fled away following the incident.

"A case of assault and molestation has been registered and we are investigating," Shashikant Kankane, DSP said.

Meanwhile, gym trainer Ranit Sonane said that the accused escaped following the incident adding that the CCTV camera would help nab him.

