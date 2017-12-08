Video: Man slaps woman toll staff in Gurgaon for refusing free passage





A 25-year-old man allegedly slapped a woman toll booth operator here on Thursday after an argument over free passage for his car, police said.

Kuldeep Yadav, a resident of Shikohpur village near the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway, got into a row with the woman at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Yadav wanted free passage for his car as Shikohpur village is one of 38 villages whose residents are exempt from paying the toll tax.

The woman employee said the man got angry when she did not lift the boom barrier to let his vehicle pass.

"He said he was a local and asked me to let him pass for free. When I asked him to show his documents, he started abusing me. He threatened to kill me," the victim alleged.

Yadav then lifted the boom barrier by himself, giving free passage to three cars ahead of him.

When the security guard managed to put back the barrier before he could proceed, he allegedly assaulted the woman toll operator at booth 23.

"The accused was on the Delhi-to-Jaipur lane. He started arguing with the female staff when she wanted to see his identity. He got off his car and slapped her three to four times," Kirpal Singh, a toll official, told IANS.

Thursday's incident comes weeks after a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men there.

Police said the entire incident, which occurred around 11:00 am, was captured on CCTV cameras.

The woman's clothes were also torn, police said.

The Gurgaon police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

On November 18, a woman toll collector was allegedly molested by unidentified men at Kherki Daula toll plaza after she asked them to pay the toll before crossing the booth.

The men asked the woman toll collector to open the barrier and let them go as they were members of a political party. When the woman refused, they stepped out of their SUV and molested her.

A police case has been filed against the man, Singh said. The CCTV footage of the incident was made available to police.

"We are investigating the case," a police officer said.