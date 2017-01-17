Man trying to sneak into Nagrota army camp shot, nabbed

A man allegedly trying to sneak into the on the outskirts of Jammu city was shot and injured before being nabbed, Defence Ministry spokesman said here on Tuesday.



During last night, an unidentified man was found moving suspiciously near the fence of the along the banks of River Tawi, the spokesman said.



The alert sentry challenged the person according to the standard operating procedure (SPO) but the man did not respond, he said.



The man, instead, crossed the boundary fence and started running towards the camp, the spokesman said.



On not responding to the repeated challenges, the sentry opened fire, thereby injuring the individual, he said.



Subsequently, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) team approached the individual, administered first aid and shifted him to the nearest military hospital, he said.



Police has been informed and FIR lodged.



It is pertinent to mention here that the area where the individual was found lurking is far away from any road and habitation, the spokesman said.



"Investigation is being carried out to identify and ascertain the antecedents of the individual," he said.



In the same Nagrota area, an army unit was attacked by terrorists about one-and-a-half months back in which two officers and five jawans were killed.

Press Trust of India