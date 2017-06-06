TRENDING ON BS
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of waging a war with farmers
Mandsaur farmers stir: Death toll rises to 5 post security forces' firing

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter

ANI  |  Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) 

One of the farmers injured because of security forces' firing during protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

The death toll in the violent Mandsaur farmers protest has climbed to five.

Several others were injured in the firing by security forces here earlier in the day, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control.

