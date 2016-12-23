Manipur crisis: Kiren Rijiju leaves to take stock of the situation

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs will arrive in on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the blockade by the (UNC), which is severely hampering the daily lives of the people in the state.

Speaking to ANI ahead of his departure, Rijiju said he will be speaking to the state government to step up its efforts in restoring normalcy.

"I am heading to with my senior officers. There has been an economic blockade there for a while now which is severely affecting the daily lives of the common people. Which is why we are heading there to take stock of the situation and we will speak with the state government, so that people are not inconvenienced anymore," he said.

Asserting that on a national level, people are not aware of the problems the blockade by the UNC is creating, the Union Minister further stated that he is visiting the state as he wants to assess the situation himself and figure out a solution immediately.

"We will remind the state government to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities," Rijiju added.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been relaxed from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm on Friday at Imphal East District.

However curfew will continue without any relaxation on the whole road stretch from Lamlong to and areas lying within 300 metres on either side of the road.

The curfew also continues without any relaxation on the road from Lamlong bridge to Pangei areas lying within 300 metres on either side of the road.

Earlier, expressing concern over the long blockade of a highway connecting Manipur, the Home Ministry on Thursday rapped the state government for "failing" to discharge its "constitutional" duties as it has been unable to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road despite repeated requests.

Union Home Minister also told Nagaland Chief Minister to ensure that there is no disturbance in movement of vehicle going through his state as there have been reports of Naga Students Federation calling blockade of vehicles in Nagaland.

Passing a stern message to Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, Rajnath said there has been extremely distressing situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway-2, which has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur.