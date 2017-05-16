Manish Sisodia seeks PMO's intervention to resolve Delhi's water crisis

-
-
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reiterated that Haryana was not releasing water for the national capital and added he has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to seek the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) intervention.
"Delhi water crisis. Haryana not releasing Delhi's share. I just spoke to LG and requested him to seek PMO's intervention," Sisodia said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Delhi water crisis. Haryana not releasing Del's share. I just spoke to LG n requested him to seek PMO's intervention.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 16, 2017
