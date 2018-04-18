JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ATM cash crunch: Shortage to continue for 5-7 days; top 10 developments
Business Standard

Practise what you preached to me; speak more often: Manmohan Singh to Modi

Even as nationwide protests raged in the wake of the Kathua rape case, former PM Manmohan Singh spoke up and advised PM Narendra Modi to follow his own advice and speak more often. Latest updates

BS Web Team 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh exchange greetings during a ceremony to pay respects for the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and alleged rape of an 18-year-old by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hits back at Narendra Modi for his long silence.

Former prime minister has an advice for the current prime minister: "Modi should follow his own advice to me and speak more often," reports The Indian Express.

Mention must be made that the ruling party had severely criticized Manmohan Singh for his silence over several scams like 2G scam during his tenure. BJP ministers often taunted him as ‘Maun-Mohan Singh’.

ALSO READ: Surat rape adds to protesters' fury, outrage after Kathua, Unnao incidents

Reminiscing about the criticism, Manmohan Singh hit back and said in an exclusive interview to Indian Express, "I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticize me for not speaking up.

I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself.”

ALSO READ: Kathua and Unnao aftermath: PM Modi says criminals will not be spared

However, he is also glad that Modi has finally spoken about the incidents. He stressed on the fact that those in authority must speak up in time, so that people do not think that they could get away with any crime.

Remembering the gang rape of Nirbhaya, Singh said that Congress amended the laws around rape to take necessary steps against atrocities directed to women.

ALSO READ: Kathua rape case: Jammu BJP shows solidarity with sacked ministers

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's reaction regarding the Kathua rape case, Manmohan said, “She could have handled this more seriously, taken matters into her hands right from the beginning and taken a firm stand.”

Facing political heat over the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the country that no culprit would be spared and complete justice would be done. He had spoken at an event in Delhi commemorating the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar

"Our daughters will definitely get justice," said PM Modi.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape case: CBI court records statement of victim under tight security
First Published: Wed, April 18 2018. 10:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements