Amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and alleged rape of an 18-year-old by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Unnao, former Prime Minister hits back at for his long silence.

Former prime minister has an advice for the current prime minister: "Modi should follow his own advice to me and speak more often," reports The Indian Express.

Mention must be made that the ruling party had severely criticized for his silence over several scams like 2G scam during his tenure. BJP ministers often taunted him as ‘Maun-Mohan Singh’.

Reminiscing about the criticism, hit back and said in an exclusive interview to Indian Express, "I think the Prime Minister should follow his own advice to me and he should speak more often. Through press (reports) I know that he used to criticize me for not speaking up.

I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself.”

However, he is also glad that Modi has finally spoken about the incidents. He stressed on the fact that those in authority must speak up in time, so that people do not think that they could get away with any crime.

Remembering the gang rape of Nirbhaya, Singh said that Congress amended the laws around rape to take necessary steps against atrocities directed to women.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's reaction regarding the Kathua rape case, Manmohan said, “She could have handled this more seriously, taken matters into her hands right from the beginning and taken a firm stand.”

Facing political heat over the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, Prime Minister assured the country that no culprit would be spared and complete justice would be done. He had spoken at an event in Delhi commemorating the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar

"Our daughters will definitely get justice," said PM Modi.

