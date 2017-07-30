Mann Ki Baat: From floods to GST, top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address

Prime Minister began the 34th edition of his address by expressing his severe concern over the plaguing several states and highlighting the success of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill.

Here are the top 10 quotes from the Prime Minister's address which touched a range of issues:

.Monsoon is enjoyable but this season also leads to We are doing everything to help in relief & rehabilitation: PM Modi

. We have made the crop insurance company pro active to ensure speedy settlement of the loss caused to farmers: PM Modi

. I feel very happy when a poor person writes to say how because of prices of various items essential for him have come down: PM Modi

. is a fine example of the collective strength of the people of India. This is a historic achievement: PM Modi

. We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during 'Quit India' & we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP & Dr. Lohia who took part in it: PM Modi

. Today, we do not have to die for the nation. We have to live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress: PM Modi

.Speaking on 15th August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am merely the medium. It is the people whose voice is resonating: PM Modi

. Festivals light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of the poor

. During this season of festivals, let us try to help the poor who need our aid to celebrate: PM Modi

. I told the to not take their World Cup loss to heart, as the entire nation stands behind them and is proud of their feat: PM Modi

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)