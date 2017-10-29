Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi expresses concern over diabetes in children

Prime Minister on Sunday expressed concerns over children diagnosed with like diabetes and urged families to maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing regular physical activities and yoga.

"Diseases that would earlier occur in old age only are now catching up with children. I get shocked to learn that children are also getting diabetic. The main reason for such diseases at such a young age is less physical activities and change in our eating habits," Modi said in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The programme also included a phone call from a listener Partha Shah who mentioned about the World Diabetes Day to be observed on November 14, which is also celebrated in India as "Children's Day" marking the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday.

The listener, who was a doctor by profession, asked Modi what should be done to fight the challenge of diabetes among children.

In his reply, Modi urged families to make sure that their children remain physically active, their indoor activities are limited and they indulge in outdoor activities.

"Families should make their children play out in the open. If possible, elders should also go out with their children to play in the open. Instead of using elevators, children should be asked to use staircases. After having dinner, families should make an effort to go for a walk with their children."

Modi said the 'Yoga for Young India' programme could be helpful for young to maintain a healthy lifestyle and fight

"Yoga is is easy to do, simple and convenient. People of any age can do it easily and anywhere," the Prime Minister said.

According to an Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism study published in 2015, India was home to an estimated 97,700 children suffering from type 1 diabetes mellitus.