Mann ki baat: PM Modi says get out of comfort zone, act out of the box

With the summer holidays approaching, Prime Minister has an interesting piece of advice to the nation's youth- 'get creative, think out of the box, embrace new experiences' and what seems to be the most important, 'play a sport'.

"My young friends make these holidays about new experiences, new skills and new places. These holidays, make it about new experiences, go out of your comfort zone," Prime Minister Modi said in his 31st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi urged the youth to get more people active on the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app during these holidays.

"People can earn through digital application. If people recommend about BHIM application to others, they can earn money," Prime Minsiter Modi said.

Calling the youth to pursue sports in the holidays, Prime Minister said learning new things will change their perspective in life and will help them to grow.

"Go play with children of nearby areas. I am sure there is so much to learn...and people have so much to teach. These must meet and new skills must be taught and learnt. Do something out of the box. India is full of diversities. Try learning a language. Go learn swimming or drawing," he added.

Urging youngsters to dream higher, the Prime Minister called on them to work hard to fulfill whatever they want to do in life

He also asked the students of the country to be curious, advising them to not be scared and try new things.