Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges nation to use Khadi products to provide jobs

Prime Minister on Sunday urged people to stop exchanging bouquets with each other and instead gift objects made of 'khadi' to provide to a large number of people.

Delivering his 33rd 'Mann ki Baat' radio address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "One can also use a 'Khadi' handkerchief to welcome people, and be a support to the innumerable underprivileged people."

"When I was in Gujarat, I had set a tradition of welcoming by not giving bouquets, but books or handkerchiefs instead," he added.

The Prime Minister said that everyone should stop gifting bouquets to each other and instead gift books. He also highlighted the fact that even objects can be great gifts as this would provide to a number of people.

A person named Dr. Anil Sonara from asked Prime Minister Modi about his recent practice where he asked people to replace bouquets as gifts with good books as mementos.

To which the Prime Minister said, "The lifespan of a bouquet is very short. You receive it in your hand for a moment and then abandon it. But when you present a book, it becomes a part of the household, a part of the family."

"One can also use a 'Khadi' handkerchief to welcome people, and be a support to the innumerable underprivileged. The expenses are reduced as well, and the gift is well utilised too. I say this thinking of the historical value of such gifts," he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled his last visit to London, where had invited him to lunch with her.

"The atmosphere was imbued with maternal warmth, and I was served with great affection. Afterwards, when she showed me a small thread-spun handkerchief, her eyes lit up. With great respect, and in an emotion-filled voice, she said, that had sent this handkerchief to her as a wedding gift," he said.

"So many years have passed, and yet, has treasured the handkerchief gifted by And she was happy to show it to me, when I went there. As I gazed at it, the Queen encouraged me to touch it. A small gift by has become a part of her life and a part of history," he added.