Manohar Parrikar re-hospitalised in Goa for dehydration, low blood pressure

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was hospitalised late on Sunday, after he complained of dehydration and low blood pressure. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister's Office said that Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College near Panaji. "The Chief Minister had dehydration and was advised to get himself admitted to the GMC.
He is well and responding to treatment," the statement said.The 62-year-old was brought to the GMCH in a wheelchair, the official said, adding that he was accompanied by a family member. When contacted, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration, but was responding to treatment at the GMCH. "We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously," Rane said. Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and was being treated for "mild pancreatitis", the Chief Minister's Office had said earlier. Parrikar was discharged on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment. He had presented a truncated Budget in the Assembly on February 22 upon his return to Goa from Mumbai.
