Manushi, Mithali, Sania to speak at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar, star woman cricketer and ace tennis player Sania Mirza will be among the speakers at the (GES), beginning here on November 28.



The summit, on the theme of 'Women First, Prosperity for All', will be inaugurated by Prime Minister



US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor will lead a delegation from her country at the three-day event.Popular Telugu actor Ram Charan Teja and Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari will also speak at the event, according to the organisers.Manushi Chhillar and actor will speak in a session on 'The Female Influencer: Advancing Women's Opportunities in the Media Industry'.Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza and Indian badminton team's chief coach P Gopichand will speak at a session on 'The Business of Winning at Sports Entrepreneurship', on November 29.NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will participate in a session on 'The City that Never Sleeps: Cities of Tomorrow'.A senior official in the Telangana government had earlier said actor Deepika Padukone and cricketer M S Dhoni withdrew their participation from the summit.Over 1,500 delegates, including and investors, CEOs of major knowledge-based industries, representing the full measure of entrepreneurial talent from diverse backgrounds across the world, are expected to attend the summit.NITI Aayog has taken the lead in organising the event.The event will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors.Modi and Ivanka Trump, along with 100 special guests, would attend a special dinner at the Taj Falaknuma Palace hotel in the old city on November 28, Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao had earlier said.