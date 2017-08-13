Many moods of the nation are reflected in television viewership

As people tune in to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the tri-colour on our 70th Independence Day, the annual event that unfailingly records massive viewership numbers, they will be sending out the signal that some habits do not change. Watching the Prime Minister’s address on August 15 is among the few rituals that Indian viewers have steadfastly held on to, in the midst of tumultuous changes that have overtaken the broadcasting world. Over the past year and more, we have seen a few shifts in viewer behaviour; sports viewership is no longer limited to cricket, niche channels ...