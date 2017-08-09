Maratha march in Mumbai ends on a happy note as Fadnavis announces sops

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced in the state legislative assembly that the would extend to the community the educational concessions that are currently given to OBCs.



He said the would form a cabinet sub- committee, which would review the implementation of various schemes for the community.



The chief minister's announcement came on a day the community took out a massive silent march- ' Kranti Morcha' - in south to press for reservation in jobs and education, among other demands.The announcement was made after Fadnavis held a meeting with the representatives of the community.A delegation of 40 people, including women, him at the this afternoon. leader Narayan Rane, BJP's associate member and member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, leaders Ajit Pawar, and were also present on the occasion.Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis said, "Earlier, the community students were getting a scholarship for 35 various educational courses.""Now, these students will get scholarship benefits for all the 605 courses like the OBC students get. The educational qualification criteria for students would be the same as the OBC students.""The will also form a cabinet sub-committee, which will review the implementation of various schemes and hold talks with the delegation of Kranti Morcha every three months," he said.The Annasaheb Patil Development Corporation of would provide skill development training to three lakh students, he said, adding that the will also offer some relief on the interest on an educational loan up to Rs 10 lakh."The will provide Rs five crore for every district to construct a hostel for students. It will be operated by NGOs," Fadnavis said.On the Kopardi rape incident, the chief minister said, "The defence lawyers are deliberately buying time and trying to postpone the trial. They have been fined by the high court as well. The case is currently being heard in a sessions court in Ahmednagar district."Speaking outside the House, Fadnavis said, "The hearing is almost over. Once the entire hearing gets over, I am hopeful of the court announcing its verdict soon."In the House, leader said, "We are not satisfied with the announcements by the CM."Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and AIMIM leaders Imtiaz Jaleel and Waris Pathan said the should extend similar benefits to Muslims students as well.Fadnavis said, "The educational benefits to OBC Muslims and SC Muslim students are not changed. Those scholarships and relaxation in educational qualifications will continue to be there."The Muslim students also get scholarship for 605 courses and state is not changing it either. If there are some individual cases, we will sort them out separately."Thousands of people belonging to the community from different parts of converged in the megapolis today as part of their campaign to press for reservation in jobs and education among other demands.Amid tight security, the massive silent march began from the Jijamata Udyan in Byculla this morning and ended at Azad maidan.This is the 58th march of the community, exactly a year after the first such protest was held in Aurangabad.The march has been organised by the Sakal Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several groups.These 'mook morcha' or silent rallies were held in various parts of the state following the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl, belonging to the community, at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district in July last year.