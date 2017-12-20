Marathi film 'Deva' should get equal space with Tiger Zinda Hai: MNS to YRF

JUST IN
Nasa may send spacecraft near Alpha Centauri system by 2069
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Poster of movie Tiger Zinda Hai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has asked theatre owners in Maharashtra to give equal space to Marathi film "Deva Ek Atrangee", the release of which is coinciding with superstar Salman Khan's "Tiger Zinda Hai".

The Raj Thackeray-led party said the producers of the Marathi film is not getting theatres to screen their movie as "Tiger Zinda Hai" is releasing on the same date -- December 22.


"If you don't understand this language then we will have to use our special language to make you understand," he wrote.

"Tiger Zinda Hai" is produced by Yash Raj Films and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

"Deva Ek Atrangee" is directed by Murali Nallappa and features Ankush Chaudhari, Tejaswini Pandit and Spruha Joshi.

"You have probably forgotten that you are running a cinema theatre in the land of Maharashtra. We are compelled to write to you to remind that our sentiments have been hurt," Kopkar said.

He also said that the producers of "Deva..." are trying to exhibit the film but they are being repeatedly told that no theatres are available as "Tiger Zinda Hai" is releasing on the same date.

"Using their name and influence, the producers have captured all the theatres. What will the other filmmakers do? Where will they go? If the Hindi filmmakers do such monopoly, what will the Marathi filmmakers do? Will other states tolerate such 'dadagiri'(hooliganism)?" he asked in the letter.

"It is our duty to give rights to Marathi films and for that, we shall do whatever it takes. Just because we are patient and understanding, doesn't mean we are weak. Believe in 'live and let live'," Khopkar further said.

First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 16:10 IST

