Marathi may soon be mandatory subject up to class X in Maharashtra schools

The government is considering making language a compulsory subject up to in and schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council today.



Tawde's response came during a discussion on language on the occasion of ' Bhasha Gaurav Din'--the birth anniversary of late poet V V Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj.



At present, is a compulsory subject up to class 8 in schools run by the (Central Board of Secondary Education) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board which conduct (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examination.



Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar moved a resolution recommending the state government to ensure is valued as a language of knowledge and to take further steps for its development.



Members of the Opposition and ruling benches raised several issues like making compulsory in and schools, according a classical language status to etc.



MLC Bhai Girkar demanded be made compulsory till class 12 from the upcoming academic year, which begins in June.



Opposition parties have raised the pitch for following a goof-up in translating the governor's address to the state legislature yesterday.



in the Legislative Council (NCP) said there was no full time secretary in the language department and that 40 per cent posts in the department are lying vacant.



Claiming that the state's official language is being neglected by the government, he said Chief Minister speaks in Hindi and English at various public events whereas IAS and IPS officers write their (file) notings in English.



Tawde said, "At present, is a compulsory subject up to standard 8 in and schools. We are considering to make it compulsory up to However, the decision will be taken by the education board".



He said a delegation comprising prominent litterateurs and leaders of various parties would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of according a classical language status to the language after the Budget session.