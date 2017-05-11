TRENDING ON BS
India, Pak prepare to square off at ICJ over Kulbhushan Jadhav: What's next
Marriage hall wall collapses as thunderstorm strikes Rajasthan, 22 dead

Thunderstorm lashed most parts of Rajasthan last night

At least 22 persons were killed and 30 others injured when a wall of a marriage hall collapsed in Bhartapur district late on Wednesday, police said.

"The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. in Sewar police station area when a wall of a wedding hall collapsed and people were trapped inside the debris. Injured have been referred to various government and private hospitals while some of the injured who are critical have been referred to Jaipur," a police official told IANS.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told IANS that the wall collapsed due to thunderstorm that lashed several parts of the state on Wednesday night.

