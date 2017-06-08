Marriage registration to soon become mandatory in UP

The bill is likely to be tabled before the state cabinet soon

The bill is likely to be tabled before the state cabinet soon

The government is all set to make registration of marriages, irrespective of religion, compulsory in Uttar Pradesh.



The bill is likely to be tabled before the state cabinet soon, UP's women welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi told PTI, today.



Once enforced, the couples who fail to register their marriage will be devoid of facilities that require marriage certificate.



"As per the directions of the Supreme Court, has been made in the country. We have to follow this order as the previous government did nothing in this regard," said Joshi.



"We are working on it and it will be taken in the state cabinet meeting," she said.



During the previous Samajwadi Party government, there were murmurs, on more than one occasion, of making



However, it never came to fruition.

Press Trust of India