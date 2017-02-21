Maruti can't be heard on compensation post-land acquisition: Supreme Court

It said that the state may tranfer the land by public auction or by allotment at any price

The Supreme Tuesday held that Limited (MSIL) has no locus as an allottee to be heard in a matter relating to determination of compensation under the Land after the land has been acquired.



A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit set aside the order of and High allowing MSIL and State Industrial Corporation (HSIDC) on the ground that the allottee had a right to be impleaded as a party in the compensation matter.



"The may either be for a 'public purpose' as defined under Section 3(f) or for a company under Part-VII of the Act. If the is for a public purpose (as the present case), the land vests in the State after the collector makes an award and the possession is taken.



"Till the award is made, no person other than State comes into the picture. Once the land vests in the State, the is complete. Any transferee from the State is not concerned with the process of acquisition," the bench said.



"The mere fact that the Government chooses to determine the allotment price with reference to compensation price determined by the does not provide any locus to an allottee to contest the claim for enhancement of compensation," the bench said.



Allowing the appeals of land owners and setting aside the High order, the apex remanded back the matter to the High once again for fresh decision in accordance with and directed the concerned parties to appear before the High on March 27.



Huge chunks of land were acquired in by the state government in different phases for setting up of model industrial township by the HSIDC in Gurgaon district.



Substantial part of the acquired land was allotted by HSIDC to MSIL. One of the clauses in the Conveyance Deed executed in favour of the company provided that if compensation was enhanced, it shall be liable to pay additional price.

