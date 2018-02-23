JUST IN
Justin Trudeau gets Modi bear hug amid Khalistan row: Top 10 developments
Massive fire breaks out at pharma factory in Hyderabad, 4 workers injured

Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Fire breaks out at Hyderabad pharma factory
Fire tenders at the spot | Photo: ANI

Four workers suffered minor injuries in a fire which broke out in a pharma unit in Hyderabad on Friday morning, police said. The fire broke out between 6.30 AM and 7 AM in the pharma unit located in the Jeedimetla area, a police official said. "Four persons (all workers) suffered minor burn injuries," he said. The official said, flames engulfed the unit and thick, black smoke billowed into the air from its premises. Nine fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control, he said. An operation is on to find if anyone is still trapped inside the premises, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

First Published: Fri, February 23 2018. 10:52 IST

