'Mastermind' of Blue Whale challenge, a 17-year-old Russian girl, arrested

Blue Whale challenge: Cops arrest 17-year-old Russian girl, Mastermind behind the deadly game

ANI  |  Moscow 

Blue Whale challenge
A 17-year-old Russian girl has been arrested for allegedly being the mastermind behind the deadly Blue Whale Challenge, that encouraged players to commit suicide. (A grab from the Russian police video / east2west news)

A 17-year-old Russian girl, accused of being the mastermind behind the infamous Blue Whale Game, has been arrested.

The Russian Police officers have detained the teenager, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the game, which

The game has provoked a number of children worldwide to commit suicide through this suicidal game, world over.

The girl allegedly threatened her victims to kill themselves or their family members, if they failed to obey orders or complete tasks assigned to them in the game. She also asked the gamers to cut themselves with razor blades and other acts related to self-harm.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested near Moscow and was also accused of inciting adolescent girls to take their own lives.

The Russian state investigators said that the female "death group administrator" used threats against family members of her victims and used to add pressure on them to obey her and commit suicide, mirror.co.uk reported.

"This administrator was sending particular tasks - often life-threatening - to each of several dozen members of the group," said Colonel Irina Volk, of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"In contrast to similar groups, teenagers in this group were blackmailed with death threats against them or their relatives for not completing the tasks."

The accused set 50 tasks for victims aimed at "creating psychologically traumatising situations", demanding the victims to commit suicide in the final stage.

The "brainwashing" ranges from watching horror movies to waking in the middle of the night and also self harming.

The unnamed suspect told alleged victims that she "was a man".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 02 2017. 14:12 IST

