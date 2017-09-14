JUST IN
Mastermind of July 10 Amarnath bus attack among 2 terrorists killed in J&K

The encounter took place at Aribagh in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar: Official

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Visuals of army personnel after killing Abu Ismail in Nowgam. Photo: ANI
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Ismail, the mastermind behind the July 10 attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces here today, police said.

The identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained, a police official said.


The encounter took place at Aribagh in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the official said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said police had specific intelligence input about the presence of foreign terrorists in the area and an operation was launched to neutralise them.

"We had information about the presence of two foreign terrorists, including Abu Ismail. Both have been neutralised and the bodies have been taken for identification," he said.

Ismail was the mastermind of the 10 July attack on a bus carrying Amarnath yatra pilgrims in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The attack left eight pilgrims dead.

First Published: Thu, September 14 2017. 18:44 IST

