Max Hospital to lose licence if negligence persists: Delhi Health Minister

Satyendra Kumar Jain on Saturday said if the continued with the negligence, the state government would cancel their licence.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "As soon as we received the information, we started the enquiry into the matter. After the reports come, we will initiate a strict action. If they continued with this negligent behaviour, we may cancel their licence as well."

He added that on November 22, the state government had issued a notice to the hospital regarding treatment under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category where they were showing ignorance.

"In the last 15-20 years, under reforms, private hospitals were given a lot of leeway and the government hospitals were deliberately ruined. The Delhi Government wants to improve the health system. The enquiry report will come within two days," Jain said.

He added the case would be sent to the (MCI) and accordingly, an action would be taken.

Earlier in the day, the family members of the newborn, who was allegedly declared dead along with his still-born twin by the hospital, staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital demanding a strict action against them.

The Shalimar Bagh on Friday handed over the twins, thinking both to be dead, to the family in plastic bags.

When the twins were brought to the burial ground, the parents just before performing the last rites realised that one of them showed movements inside the bag.

They immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors informed one of them to be alive.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has asked the Delhi Government to take necessary action over the negligence of the

Earlier yesterday, a medical negligence case was registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the hospital.