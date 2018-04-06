Mayank Mansingh Kaul is ubiquitous at every new intersection of textile

People often call me a textile historian or a revivalist, and I am neither,” Mayank Mansingh Kaul declares emphatically. Seated on a divan inside the Visual Arts Gallery at New Delhi’s India Habitat Centre, the setting is entirely apt for a conversation on his life and work as a textile designer, archivist, researcher, writer and curator.

The divan is part of the set-up for “Crossroads: Textile Journeys with Ritu Kumar”, an ongoing exhibition that Kaul has curated. He points at a lush pink paithani sari. “That was made for the royal families of Gujarat. One ...