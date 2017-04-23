MCD elections: 35% polling recorded till 2 pm

Polling began for the high-stakes MCD polls at 8 am and will go on till 5:30 p,

Polling began for the high-stakes MCD polls at 8 am and will go on till 5:30 p,

Around 35 per cent were polled in the municipal elections in the capital till 2 PM, with the electorates in north leading the tally.



"Around 43,82,359 have been polled since 8 AM. As many as 16,40,304 people have cast their vote in areas under the North Municipal Corporation," according to the State Election Commission (SEC).



began for the high-stakes MCD polls at 8 AM and will go on till 5:30 PM. The elections to two wards have been postponed due to death of candidates, so is being held in only 270 wards.



"Around 35 per cent of the total have been polled. In South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area 16,40,304 have been while in East Delhi, the figure stands at 11,05,365," a senior official of the Commission said.



Meanwhile, annoyed over the delay in sending poll percentage by the officials concerned, the SEC has decided to issue memo to them.



"There has been a delay on the part of concerned official in sending poll percentage data to a control room which has been set up at the SEC headquarters. It has been decided to issue memo to them," an official said.



There are a total of 1,32,10,206 voters entitled to exercise their franchise in electing councillors for 270 wards falling under the three corporations — (103), SDMC (104) and East Municipal Corporation (63).

Press Trust of India