McDonald's flips its iconic 'M' logo to 'W' on International Women's Day

This has been a unique initiative by McDonald's since the brand's worldwide inception

ANI  |  California 

In the spirit of the International Women's Day a McDonald’s outlet in Lynwood, California flipped its trademark symbol 'M' to read as 'W' on Thursday.

McDonald's spokesperson Lauren Altmin said "The golden "M" will be flipped into a golden "W" in "celebration of women everywhere."

She further said McDonalds in US takes pride in diversity and proud to share the same today.

"Six out of 10 restaurants (Mc Donalds) managers are women", Altmin added.

The logo has been changed to 'W' on all social media channels of McDonalds and further 100 brick-and-mortar restaurants will provide special packaging, crew shirts, hats and bags to staff.

Further, there are various international organisations including whiskey brand "Johnnie Walker" which is set to donate dollar 1 to organizations extending support to women.

International's women Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8.
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 17:45 IST

