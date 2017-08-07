Medha Patkar, 5 others taken into custody by MP Police

According to the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), about 2,000 police
personnel "marched" to the protest
site and "evicted Patkar" while other 11 people, who were on fast too, were left untouched.
Police
baton-charged and beat up protesters, who opposed the police
action, alleged NBA.
"Police
broke the stage, chairs, pendals before taking Patkar into their custody. It is shameful that they never chose to hold dialogue with us in last 12 days but used force to stop our non- violent protest.
Many have suffered physical injury," said Madhuresh Kumar of NBA.
NBA condemned the police
action and said the agitation and fast would continue.
Patkar was on the indefinite fast in Chidhalda village in Dhar district seeking proper rehabilitation as project affected have said the government has given them homes without proper facilities, where they cannot be rehabilitated.
Several activists have already expressed their anguish over the forceful eviction of project-affected in the wake of closing of gates of the dam.
According to the locals, the government has deputed about 8,000-10,000 policemen in the area.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU