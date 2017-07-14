Medical admission scam: 1 arrested for providing fake certificates in MP

One person was on Friday arrested from Jabalpur in by CID for his alleged involvement in a



Vishnu Prashad Chaubey alias K N Jha (41) was arrested from his residence at Gorakhpur of Jabalpur district in for his involvement in the unearthed in 2015, a CID official said.



The racket, operating throughout the country, used to provide fake caste certificates for money to MBBS aspirants for their admission in reserved categories."The accused impersonated him as admission coordinator of the Katihar Medical College in Bihar. He was closely associated with the gang leader Sumantra Gupta of Siliguri," he said.There are about 20 cases booked against Gupta in different states of the country."The arrested accused has jumped bail in one case and there is another case of child trafficking pending against him in Kurseong police station," he said.He will be produced at a court in Jabalpur tomorrow for transit remand and thereafter to a court in Siliguri, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)