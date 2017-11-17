'Meesey' Thimmaiah, the man who became Bengaluru Traffic Police's mascot

A few days ago, when Bengaluru’s traffic police department tweeted a picture of their new mascot, a citizen remarked that he had a “nice name”.

The department had introduced the mascot as “Meesey” Thimmaiah. While Thimmaiah is a familiar name in Karnataka, meesey is Kannada for moustache: the mascot’s most distinguishable feature is his full-bodied handlebar. Donning the white slouch hat, white shirt and khaki trousers that identify the men and women manning traffic in Bengaluru, hoardings featuring Thimmaiah are also cropping up ...