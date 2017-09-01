Meet Abhishek Patel, who ferried a bomb on his shoulder to save 400 kids

In a decade of service as a policeman, 32-year-old Abhishek Patel has held a blemish-free record. His actions were worthy but indistinguishable. As a head constable posted at the Surkhi police station, 200 km from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, he mans the First Response Vehicle that rushes to all “Dial 100” emergencies. But on the afternoon of August 25, Patel decided to defy orders. His act of valour against all sane advice is now getting him global recognition. It was a usual day in the life of a policeman when Patel got a call from a school 8 km away. The ...