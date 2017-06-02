Meet Amit Bahadur, the man who cooked up a sandstorm

Bahadur was employed as a cook during Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet

Bahadur was employed as a cook during Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet

Amit Bahadur was the man of the moment in his inner circle. He had won the mandate to mine a sand mine in Punjab for a whopping Rs 26.5 crore, outbidding bigwigs of the mining industry. The newly-installed Congress government was gloating at its progressive e-auction that fetched it over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue — 20 times more than what the Akali Dal government had managed in its reign. The party came to an abrupt end when people began to ask: just who is Amit Bahadur? On inquiry, it came out that Bahadur was employed as a cook by Rana Gurjit Singh, the influential ...

Veer Arjun Singh