Meet Anshu Jamsenpa, the woman who conquered Mt Everest twice within 5 days

She is also the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mt Everest for the fifth time

BS Web Team/ Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Anshu Jamsenpa
Jamsenpa, a mother of two, had conquered the world's highest peak for the fourth time on May 16. (Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa on Sunday scripted history by scaling Mt Everest twice within five days. Jamsenpa, a mother of two, had conquered the world's highest peak for the fifth time on May 16. She began her double ascent on Friday morning, her husband Tsering Wange informed.

Jamsenpa along with Nepali climber Furi Sherpa scaled the peak at 8 am on Sunday. The mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh had reached the top of Mt Everest at 9:15 am on May 16. 

Congratulating the mother of two teenaged daughters on her feat, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "I wish you all success in your future endeavour and may you keep making our nation proud."

"My only aim now is to unfurl the national flag once again atop Mt Everest and pay homage to Lord Buddha. I seek blessings and support from my fellow countrymen," Jamsenpa was quoted by her PR manager as having said before starting her second ascent.

Here are things you should know about the prolific mounatineer:

32-year-old Jamsepna is from Bomdila town in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jamsenpa set the world record for becoming the first woman climber to reach the top of Mt Everest twice within five days.

She is also the first Indian woman to reach the top of Mt Everest for the fifth time.

She had achieved the feat of summiting Mt Everest twice within 10 days in 2011.

Anshu had also climbed Mt Everest in 2013 from the Nepal side.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had flagged off the mountaineer's double ascent expedition from Guwahati on April 2 this year.

