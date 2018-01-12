Meet Harikrishnan V Nair, who hit a Rs 200-million jackpot in Abu Dhabi

His wife had been thinking about pranking him when he called. Harikrishnan V Nair, an Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi, told Nisha that they might have won 12 million dirhams (roughly Rs 20 crore) in a lottery. She was calm in her disbelief.

The pragmatic woman considered lottery tickets a waste of money. Even a week earlier, when Nair had sat fantasising about what he would do if he won a lottery, Nisha had told him to not fuss about luck and focus on the task at hand. Nair is a business development manager and Nisha works as a logistics manager. And they both love their ...