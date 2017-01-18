Meet Indian American DJ Jakhotia who's performing at Trump's inauguration

The stage for the concert has been set on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial.

Popular Indian American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia would perform at US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in front of thousands at the National Mall here on January 19. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States a day later on January 20. Credited to be the first Indian American music director of an American TV series, Ravi (who performs as DJ Ravidrums) would enthrall the audience on January 19 as part of the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration'. The stage for the concert has been set on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial. Several other popular artistes from across the country would join the welcome celebrations. Prominent among those scheduled to perform are Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down and The Frontmen of Country (featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of 'Little Texas', Larry Stewart of 'Restless Heart' and Richie McDonald of 'Lonestar'). DJ Ravidrums had ...

DJ Ravidrums had performed at the 2009 Oscars where two nominated songs had come from 'Slumdog Millionaire'.



According to the Presidential Inauguration Committee, the Republican Hindu Coalition is also slated to perform at the National Mall on January 19 under the 'Voice of the People' section which will feature groups selected from the hundreds of applications the committee received.



"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate the American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans," said committee Chairman Tom Barrack.



"Above all, it will serve as a tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power. As Abraham Lincoln had said, 'when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election, they should be one people,'" he added.



"We will be one people working together, leading together and making America great again, together," he said.

Press Trust of India