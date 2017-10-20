Meet Karan Sidhu, the man with an 'eye' for tattoo

So what was the risk?” I ask. “There was a 50 per cent chance that I would lose my vision,” says Karan Sidhu, the first person in India to get a scleral tattoo — a rare procedure to colour the white of the eye. Knowing what he could lose, he still underwent the invasive procedure. To understand why he did it, one needs to dive deeper into his psyche. Sidhu has been sketching, doodling and making tattoos since he was a teenager. He would be recognised for his art much later, but those days at school, his popularity and confidence were at an all-time ...