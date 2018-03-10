Meet the Yewale brothers, who make Rs 1.2 million a month selling tea

The steady trickle at Yewale Amrutalay turned into a flood this past week. The lure: the fascinating fact that a simple tea shop can clock a turnover of Rs 1.2 million per month.

And there has been interest far beyond its zone of operations, Pune. “We have got calls from over 200 people for franchises, including New York and Dubai, since the news broke on Saturday,” says co-founder Nilesh Yewale. The ramp-up in revenue occurred within a month of the opening of the second branch near Dagdusheth Ganpati temple, but the Yewale family has been in the business for long. ...